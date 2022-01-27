HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $2.37. The 52-week high for the HCP share is $102.95, that puts it down -77.87 from that peak though still a striking 21.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.06B, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $57.88 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -40.70% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.20, which implies an increase of 42.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, HCP is trading at a discount of -90.05% off the target high and -55.49% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $89.8 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -56.50% in 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

HashiCorp Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.69%, with the float percentage being 90.99%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $157.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93200.0 shares, is of Elite Wealth Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.48 million.