Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GWB) Is Likely To Grow By 10.78% Or More

During the recent session, Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.86% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the GWB share is $37.90, that puts it down -18.0 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average trade volume was 352.64K shares over the past three months.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GWB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) trade information

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) registered a -3.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.86% in intraday trading to $32.12 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.75%, and it has moved by 1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 10.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, GWB is trading at a discount of -12.08% off the target high and -12.08% off the low.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Great Western Bancorp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) shares have gone up 9.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.98% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.70% this quarter and then drop -29.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.36 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.75 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return 129.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.70% per annum.

GWB Dividends

Great Western Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Great Western Bancorp Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s Major holders

Great Western Bancorp Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.32%, with the float percentage being 103.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.04 million shares (or 14.57% of all shares), a total value of $263.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $68.07 million.