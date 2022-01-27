Given A -9.27% Drop From High, Can Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the TECK share is $35.37, that puts it down -9.27 from that peak though still a striking 46.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.31. The company’s market capitalization is $17.82B, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TECK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.21.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $32.37 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.56%, and it has moved by 13.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.61, which implies an increase of 13.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.58 and $46.59 respectively. As a result, TECK is trading at a discount of -43.93% off the target high and 17.89% off the low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teck Resources Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares have gone up 44.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 479.49% against 13.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.99 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.70%. While earnings are projected to return -49.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.76% per annum.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Teck Resources Limited is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.35%, with the float percentage being 68.56%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 522 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.54 million shares (or 4.48% of all shares), a total value of $586.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.27 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $579.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 18.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $450.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.88 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $134.37 million.