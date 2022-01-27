Does Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 9.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $1.85. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $401.49, that puts it down -318.0 from that peak though still a striking 55.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.51. The company’s market capitalization is $9.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.46 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UPST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $96.05 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.40%, and it has moved by -39.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.45%. The short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is 5.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $242.80, which implies an increase of 60.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, UPST is trading at a discount of -264.39% off the target high and -4.11% off the low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upstart Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares have gone down -21.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 739.13% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 628.60% this quarter and then jump 118.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 245.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.71 million and $116.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 203.10% and then jump by 119.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 747.80% in 2022.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.05%, with the float percentage being 62.13%. Third Point, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 530 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.4 million shares (or 15.13% of all shares), a total value of $3.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $452.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $398.97 million.