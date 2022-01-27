Does Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Still Look Attractive After A 3.61% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the UNCY share is $8.73, that puts it down -407.56 from that peak though still a striking 19.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $26.37M, and the average trade volume was 164.12K shares over the past three months.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UNCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by -16.91% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies an increase of 87.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.50 respectively. As a result, UNCY is trading at a discount of -684.88% off the target high and -655.81% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2022.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 39.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.62%, with the float percentage being 20.90%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University’s that is approximately 1.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 26109.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75455.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10316.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $29813.0.