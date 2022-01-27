Does IAMGOLD Corporation’s (NYSE:IAG) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.85, that puts it down -59.75 from that peak though still a striking 10.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.42 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IAG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.83%, and it has moved by -21.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.68%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 7.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone down -8.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -136.84% against -3.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $313.47 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $367.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 110.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.98% per annum.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.16%, with the float percentage being 65.43%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.08 million shares (or 10.29% of all shares), a total value of $110.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.33 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 24.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.13 million, or about 4.43% of the stock, which is worth about $47.75 million.