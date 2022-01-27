DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -23.10% Year-To-Date

During the last session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the DATS share is $18.50, that puts it down -693.99 from that peak though still a striking 4.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $58.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.68 million shares over the past three months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

DatChat Inc. (DATS) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.07%, and it has moved by -31.87% in 30 days. The short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 85.10% in 2022.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders own 25.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.80%, with the float percentage being 6.45%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 56258.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32027.0 shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 15813.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8272.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.