ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) On Wednesday – Up 11.02 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 29.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $32.85, that puts it down -1291.95 from that peak though still a striking 11.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average trade volume was 26.23 million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by -29.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.13%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContextLogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares have gone down -76.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.29% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.00% this quarter and then jump 76.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $313.47 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $334.56 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $794 million and $743.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -60.50% and then drop by -55.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.80%. While earnings are projected to return -447.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 56.00% per annum.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.28%, with the float percentage being 53.70%. Formation8 GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.71 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $255.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $197.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.14 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $60.84 million.