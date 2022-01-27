CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Are Up 42.52%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.31% or $1.56. The 52-week high for the CF share is $74.77, that puts it down -7.8 from that peak though still a striking 42.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.87. The company’s market capitalization is $14.17B, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) registered a 2.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.31% in intraday trading to $69.36 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by -8.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.18, which implies an increase of 6.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, CF is trading at a discount of -26.87% off the target high and 6.29% off the low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CF Industries Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares have gone up 42.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.03% against 30.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 735.00% this quarter and then jump 432.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.33 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 125.00% and then jump by 122.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -33.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 62.70% per annum.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.30%, with the float percentage being 95.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 807 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 11.93% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.69 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $349.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.09 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $339.95 million.