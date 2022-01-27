Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Given A -144.08% drop From High?

During the recent session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $145.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$2.93. The 52-week high for the BIDU share is $354.82, that puts it down -144.08 from that peak though still a striking 9.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $132.14. The company’s market capitalization is $53.33B, and the average trade volume was 3.65 million shares over the past three months.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BIDU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.53.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $145.37 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.00%, and it has moved by 3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1418.59, which implies an increase of 89.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $771.12 and $2106.08 respectively. As a result, BIDU is trading at a discount of -1348.77% off the target high and -430.45% off the low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baidu Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares have gone down -11.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.96% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.30% this quarter and then drop -32.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.08 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.72 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.65 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 862.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.64% per annum.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.80%, with the float percentage being 58.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,090 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.61 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 5.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $825.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.6 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $706.99 million.