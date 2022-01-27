Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Is Increase 25.28%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $555.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$1.63. The 52-week high for the AVGO share is $677.76, that puts it down -22.01 from that peak though still a striking 24.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $419.14. The company’s market capitalization is $236.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AVGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $555.49 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.21%, and it has moved by -17.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.28%. The short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $697.41, which implies an increase of 20.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $615.00 and $775.00 respectively. As a result, AVGO is trading at a discount of -39.52% off the target high and -10.71% off the low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadcom Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares have gone up 16.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.92% against 24.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.58 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.41 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return 137.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.74% per annum.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadcom Inc. is 16.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.80%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders own 2.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.97%, with the float percentage being 83.97%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,298 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.63 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $18.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 15.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.46 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.01 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $5.34 billion.