Boom Or Bust: Where Does Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 4.17 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.79% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the LI share is $37.45, that puts it down -55.14 from that peak though still a striking 33.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.98. The company’s market capitalization is $27.95B, and the average trade volume was 8.86 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a -3.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.79% in intraday trading to $24.14 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.25%, and it has moved by -16.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.50%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone down -18.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -110.00% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 178.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $639.31 million and $551.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.30% and then jump by 155.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2022.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.27%, with the float percentage being 21.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 393 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $709.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $388.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 6.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.46 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $178.22 million.