Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) At $3.79 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 8.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.42% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $8.00, that puts it down -111.08 from that peak though still a striking 73.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $46.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -6.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.42% in intraday trading to $3.79 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 116.57%, and it has moved by 97.40% in 30 days. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 24070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.79 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.05 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2022.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 62.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.