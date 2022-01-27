Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Rose 47.0% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -13.85%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s traded shares were 3.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $120.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.83% or $8.73. The 52-week high for the BX share is $149.78, that puts it down -24.61 from that peak though still a striking 47.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.71. The company’s market capitalization is $135.73B, and the average trade volume was 4.20 million shares over the past three months.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Blackstone Inc. (BX) registered a 7.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.83% in intraday trading to $120.20 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.07%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blackstone Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares have gone down -2.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.04% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.80% this quarter and then jump 21.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.88 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.46 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.8 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then jump by 20.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.60%. While earnings are projected to return -50.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.89% per annum.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blackstone Inc. is 3.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Blackstone Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.75%, with the float percentage being 63.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,779 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 39.84 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $4.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.33 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 billion.