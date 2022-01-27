BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) On Wednesday – Up 11.92% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s traded shares were 2.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.03% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the BARK share is $17.25, that puts it down -401.45 from that peak though still a striking 11.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $634.75M, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

BARK Inc. (BARK) registered a -7.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.03% in intraday trading to $3.44 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.77%, and it has moved by -18.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.44%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -0.10% in 2022.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

BARK Inc. insiders own 30.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.24%, with the float percentage being 69.02%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.05 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $82.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.94 million shares, is of Founders Circle Capital Llc’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BARK Inc. (BARK) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $14.63 million.