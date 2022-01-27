As The Stock Falls By -21.81% Year-To-Date, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares were 5.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AMRS share is $23.42, that puts it down -453.66 from that peak though still a striking 8.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average trade volume was 7.35 million shares over the past three months.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $4.23 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.19%, and it has moved by -21.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 78.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AMRS is trading at a discount of -609.22% off the target high and -183.69% off the low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amyris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares have gone down -71.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.70% against 24.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23 million by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.24 million and $12.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 150.00% and then jump by 77.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return 29.60% in 2022.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders own 35.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.96%, with the float percentage being 64.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.0 million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $329.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $243.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust owns about 9.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.45 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $74.82 million.