After Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) Plunges -244.83% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s traded shares were 2.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CFMS share is $1.96, that puts it down -237.93 from that peak though still a striking -1.72% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $94.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CFMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by -28.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.77%. The short interest in Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, CFMS is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conformis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conformis Inc. (CFMS) shares have gone down -60.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.18% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.06 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.7 million and $13.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.80% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.58% per annum.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Conformis Inc. insiders own 3.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.09%, with the float percentage being 47.70%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.84 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $23.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.55 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 13.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.24 million, or about 7.11% of the stock, which is worth about $11.04 million.