After A 2.28% Jump In The Last Week, Does EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $109.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $1.95. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $109.90, that puts it down -0.38 from that peak though still a striking 55.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.33. The company’s market capitalization is $64.71B, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EOG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $109.48 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 18.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $115.56, which implies an increase of 5.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $134.00 respectively. As a result, EOG is trading at a discount of -22.4% off the target high and 10.49% off the low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up 50.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 498.63% against -12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 349.30% this quarter and then jump 62.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.9 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.36 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.97 billion and $3.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.90% and then jump by 45.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.90%. While earnings are projected to return -122.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 74.16% per annum.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources Inc. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.82%, with the float percentage being 88.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,349 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.94 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $4.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.37 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 20.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.49 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.