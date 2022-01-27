A Quick Glance At Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Stock: It Is up 15.27% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -11.17 Percent

During the recent session, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.23% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the XRX share is $26.96, that puts it down -29.87 from that peak though still a striking 15.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.59. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 million shares over the past three months.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. XRX has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) trade information

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) registered a 3.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.23% in intraday trading to $20.76 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.91%, and it has moved by -11.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.64%. The short interest in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) is 10.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies a decrease of -22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, XRX is trading at a premium of 3.66% off the target high and 27.75% off the low.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xerox Holdings Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) shares have gone down -17.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.21% against 22.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.10% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.69 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.93 billion and $1.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return -67.20% in 2022.

XRX Dividends

Xerox Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Xerox Holdings Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.91%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s Major holders

Xerox Holdings Corporation insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.25%, with the float percentage being 89.40%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.14 million shares (or 17.45% of all shares), a total value of $628.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $272.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $66.12 million.