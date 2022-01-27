A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), As It Continued To Fall -6.58% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 4.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.40% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $3.35, that puts it down -857.14 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $46.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) registered a 9.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.40% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.36%, and it has moved by -13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.17%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 2.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BRQS is trading at a discount of -3328.57% off the target high and -3328.57% off the low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.9 million by the end of Dec 2018.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2022.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.24%, with the float percentage being 11.76%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76400.0 market value.