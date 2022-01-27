A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), As It Continued To Fall -59.50% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares were 3.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.75% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the AUR share is $17.77, that puts it down -289.69 from that peak though still a striking -2.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) registered a -6.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.75% in intraday trading to $4.56 this Wednesday, 01/26/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.04%, and it has moved by -62.41% in 30 days. The short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 7.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.42, which implies an increase of 68.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, AUR is trading at a discount of -338.6% off the target high and -97.37% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.75 million by the end of Mar 2022.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.29%, with the float percentage being 18.78%. Third Point, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 1.19% of all shares), a total value of $75.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.81 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares are Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.64 million.