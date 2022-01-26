Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $228.88, and it changed around -$14.32 or -5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.21B. ZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.11, offering almost -64.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $157.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.39% since then. We note from Zscaler Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 267.49 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.77% year-to-date, but still down -11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is -29.14% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Zscaler Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.78 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Zscaler Inc. to make $256.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.40%. Zscaler Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -117.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.38% per year for the next five years.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.41% of Zscaler Inc. shares, and 45.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.87%. Zscaler Inc. stock is held by 870 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 6.92 million shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.91% or 6.88 million shares worth $1.81 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $559.28 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $445.89 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.