Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.64, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $931.51M. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -312.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.16% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.07 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.55% year-to-date, but still down -10.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -21.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UP is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -339.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. to make $241.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.25% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, and 36.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.98%. Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 16.02 million shares worth $105.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.73% or 11.63 million shares worth $76.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $24.54 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $15.03 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.