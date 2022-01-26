Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 11.63 million shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.86, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.97B. WFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.87, offering almost -9.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.89% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.08 million.

Wells Fargo & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WFC as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.38 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.69% year-to-date, but still down -5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 10.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.72 percent over the past six months and at a -19.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $17.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.90%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.44 per year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 73.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.57%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2,360 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.10% of the shares, which is about 332.44 million shares worth $15.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 294.9 million shares worth $13.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 116.04 million shares worth $5.39 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 87.7 million shares worth around $4.07 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.