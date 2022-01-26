Stock Performance And Outlook Of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.41, and it changed around -$4.53 or -6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.98B. NVCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $232.76, offering almost -261.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.96% since then. We note from NovoCure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.30K.

NovoCure Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NVCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovoCure Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.67 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.21% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is -23.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVCR is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -365.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

NovoCure Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.29 percent over the past six months and at a -327.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NovoCure Limited to make $141.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $143.95 million and $139.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.35% of NovoCure Limited shares, and 75.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.63%. NovoCure Limited stock is held by 486 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 12.62 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 10.17% or 10.56 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.44 million shares worth $1.1 billion, making up 9.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $467.04 million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.