SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $212.74, and it changed around -$13.13 or -5.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.73B. SEDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $389.71, offering almost -83.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $199.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.3% since then. We note from SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 945.20K.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SEDG as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 246.52 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.18% year-to-date, but still down -10.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -24.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $336.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEDG is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $448.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.36 percent over the past six months and at a 21.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $552.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies Inc. to make $579.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $358.11 million and $405.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.22% per year for the next five years.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, and 83.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.89%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock is held by 845 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.14% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Swedbank, with 5.22% or 2.74 million shares worth $874.58 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $500.48 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $469.55 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.