Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ: DNAA) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 3.41 million shares of the Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.83, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.66M. DNAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.15, offering almost -3.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.44% since then. We note from Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.55K.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) trade information

Instantly DNAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.84 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) is -2.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

DNAA Dividends

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I shares, and 89.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.11%. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I stock is held by 90 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 1.75 million shares worth $17.41 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 5.54% or 1.42 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $2.98 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.42 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.