Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -17.95%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.22, and it changed around -$2.89 or -4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.18B. SMAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.65, offering almost -52.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Smartsheet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Smartsheet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMAR as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smartsheet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Instantly SMAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.71 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.41% year-to-date, but still down -7.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is -28.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMAR is forecast to be at a low of $73.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Smartsheet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.71 percent over the past six months and at a 6.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -275.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Smartsheet Inc. to make $160.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.70%.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Smartsheet Inc. shares, and 89.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.59%. Smartsheet Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.44% of the shares, which is about 14.5 million shares worth $998.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.65% or 10.96 million shares worth $754.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.14 million shares worth $422.68 million, making up 4.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 5.93 million shares worth around $408.16 million, which represents about 4.68% of the total shares outstanding.