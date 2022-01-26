Shares Of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Could Show A Loss Of -195.89%

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $101.39, and it changed around -$4.74 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.23B. CROX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $183.88, offering almost -81.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.53% since then. We note from Crocs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Crocs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CROX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crocs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Instantly CROX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.54 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.92% year-to-date, but still down -14.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is -17.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $208.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CROX is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Crocs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.21 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Crocs Inc. to make $570.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $411.51 million and $415.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.70%. Crocs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 174.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Crocs Inc. shares, and 96.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.47%. Crocs Inc. stock is held by 527 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 11.32% or 6.66 million shares worth $955.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $334.23 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $271.81 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.