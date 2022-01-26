SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.44, and it changed around -$0.33 or -4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. SLQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -343.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.39% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

SelectQuote Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SLQT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.20 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.88% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -20.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLQT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

SelectQuote Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.94 percent over the past six months and at a 5.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 172.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $464.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $439.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 902.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.06% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.84% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 73.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.69%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.35% of the shares, which is about 18.62 million shares worth $240.69 million.

Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with 10.78% or 17.68 million shares worth $228.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.37 million shares worth $111.27 million, making up 5.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund held roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $90.76 million, which represents about 4.28% of the total shares outstanding.