Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.08, and it changed around -$0.75 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. SBH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.66, offering almost -41.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.35% since then. We note from Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SBH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Instantly SBH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.91 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is -2.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBH is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.21 percent over the past six months and at a 7.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $995.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. to make $961.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.90% per year for the next five years.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, and 108.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.72%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 17.57 million shares worth $296.06 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.00% or 16.96 million shares worth $285.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.61 million shares worth $116.2 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $94.87 million, which represents about 5.50% of the total shares outstanding.