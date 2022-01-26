Risk-Taking Investors May Find Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.37 million shares of the Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $216.02M. TALK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -795.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.32% since then. We note from Talkspace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Instantly TALK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.44% year-to-date, but still down -10.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) is -29.80% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TALK is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Talkspace Inc. to make $33.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.68% of Talkspace Inc. shares, and 66.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.01%. Talkspace Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 14.7 million shares worth $53.67 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with 6.79% or 10.34 million shares worth $37.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $23.51 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $6.02 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.