Risk-Takers Will Like Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI).

In today’s recent session, 1.8 million shares of the Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.96, and it changed around -$3.5 or -2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.14B. CNI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.22, offering almost -14.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $100.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Canadian National Railway Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Canadian National Railway Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended CNI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Canadian National Railway Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Instantly CNI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.16 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is 0.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNI is forecast to be at a low of $145.09 and a high of $177.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Canadian National Railway Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.05 percent over the past six months and at a 15.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Canadian National Railway Company to make $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway Company earnings are expected to increase by -17.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.53% per year for the next five years.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.64 per year.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Canadian National Railway Company shares, and 78.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.28%. Canadian National Railway Company stock is held by 1,103 institutions, with TCI Fund Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 36.7 million shares worth $4.24 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.67% or 32.92 million shares worth $3.81 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.63 million shares worth $1.41 billion, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 7.52 million shares worth around $816.59 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.