PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $32.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.97, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.85B. PWSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.56, offering almost -161.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.6% since then. We note from PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.08K.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PWSC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

Instantly PWSC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.63 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.18% year-to-date, but still up 9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) is -18.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PWSC is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc. to make $144.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. shares, and 62.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.37%. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 38.01% of the shares, which is about 75.41 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 5.60% or 11.11 million shares worth $273.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $48.54 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $33.12 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.