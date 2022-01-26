Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) were traded, and its beta was 3.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.90, and it changed around $1.4 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.49B. OVV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.33, offering almost -6.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.13% since then. We note from Ovintiv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Ovintiv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended OVV as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ovintiv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Instantly OVV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.07 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is 19.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OVV is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.12 percent over the past six months and at a 1,382.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.71 per year.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Ovintiv Inc. shares, and 74.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.05%. Ovintiv Inc. stock is held by 499 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 27.25 million shares worth $896.04 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 8.63% or 22.47 million shares worth $738.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.83 million shares worth $454.83 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $244.07 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.