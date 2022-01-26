Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OLLI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.26, and it changed around -$1.9 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. OLLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $123.52, offering almost -167.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.97% since then. We note from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended OLLI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Instantly OLLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.38 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.63% year-to-date, but still up 5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is -3.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLLI is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.89 percent over the past six months and at a -26.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. to make $449.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.20% per year for the next five years.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, and 113.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 439 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $459.44 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.80% or 7.45 million shares worth $448.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $284.14 million, making up 7.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $127.82 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.