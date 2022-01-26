Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) Stock Forecast: $43.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.91, and it changed around $1.7 or 5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.10B. MUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.91, offering almost -3.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.46% since then. We note from Murphy Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended MUR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Instantly MUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.22 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 23.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUR is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Murphy Oil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.16 percent over the past six months and at a 210.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 633.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,316.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $613.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Murphy Oil Corporation to make $693.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $330.21 million and $490.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. Murphy Oil Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 208.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.98% per year for the next five years.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.94% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares, and 81.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.73%. Murphy Oil Corporation stock is held by 368 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 23.13 million shares worth $577.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.76% or 16.62 million shares worth $415.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.62 million shares worth $351.22 million, making up 8.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $104.67 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.