Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 2.99 million shares of the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.00, and it changed around $0.96 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $179.46B. MS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.47, offering almost -6.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.15% since then. We note from Morgan Stanley’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 101.96 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.90% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is -0.30% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MS is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Morgan Stanley share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.65 percent over the past six months and at a -6.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Morgan Stanley to make $304.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%. Morgan Stanley earnings are expected to increase by 24.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.88% per year for the next five years.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 14 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.26% of Morgan Stanley shares, and 65.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.23%. Morgan Stanley stock is held by 2,106 institutions, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 21.01% of the shares, which is about 377.09 million shares worth $36.69 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.12% or 127.81 million shares worth $12.44 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 41.25 million shares worth $4.01 billion, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 30.65 million shares worth around $2.98 billion, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.