Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 4.03 million shares of the Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.47, and it changed around $1.86 or 9.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.31B. MAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.31, offering almost -8.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.19% since then. We note from Mattel Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Mattel Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MAT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mattel Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.42 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.04% year-to-date, but still down -12.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is -5.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAT is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Mattel Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.53 percent over the past six months and at a 107.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Mattel Inc. to make $861.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $874.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%. Mattel Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 158.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Mattel Inc. shares, and 101.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.05%. Mattel Inc. stock is held by 447 institutions, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.62% of the shares, which is about 47.73 million shares worth $885.93 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 13.21% or 46.27 million shares worth $858.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 27.52 million shares worth $510.74 million, making up 7.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 21.04 million shares worth around $390.56 million, which represents about 6.01% of the total shares outstanding.