MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s (MMMB): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.86 million shares of the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.31M. MMMB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.21, offering almost -128.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.33% since then. We note from MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 93.23K.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMMB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

Instantly MMMB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.49% year-to-date, but still up 5.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) is -15.53% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMMB is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.38 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. to make $13.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.37 million and $9.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.50%.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.19% of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.59%. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $2.36 million.

Seizert Capital Partners LLC, with 0.55% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12805.0 shares worth $26250.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.