Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Stock Forecast 2022: $28.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.71, and it changed around $1.14 or 5.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.18B. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.84, offering almost -5.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.31% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.91 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.05% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 15.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.19 percent over the past six months and at a 11,950.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 446.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $301.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.24 million and $190.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.70%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 12250.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.83% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 102.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.53%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 338 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.20% of the shares, which is about 20.36 million shares worth $362.2 million.

EnerVest Limited, with 10.31% or 18.74 million shares worth $333.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $77.52 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.29 million shares worth around $76.27 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.