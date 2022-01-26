Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.15, and it changed around -$1.26 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.98B. LPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.77, offering almost -20.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.54% since then. We note from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LPX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.8 for the current quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) trade information

Instantly LPX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.67 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.57% year-to-date, but still down -5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is -13.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPX is forecast to be at a low of $77.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) estimates and forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.85 percent over the past six months and at a 214.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $901.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Corporation to make $902.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $860 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.50%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 212.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

LPX Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, and 101.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.81%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock is held by 552 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.21% of the shares, which is about 10.75 million shares worth $659.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.48% or 8.34 million shares worth $511.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $165.58 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $151.47 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.