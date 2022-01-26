Let’s Talk About How TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.34, and it changed around $0.3 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $711.26M. TMST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.70, offering almost -30.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from TimkenSteel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 691.49K.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

Instantly TMST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.09% year-to-date, but still down -8.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is -11.59% down in the 30-day period.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

TimkenSteel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.31 percent over the past six months and at a 425.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $315.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.30%.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.34% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares, and 76.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.18%. TimkenSteel Corporation stock is held by 230 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $91.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.38% or 3.87 million shares worth $50.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $38.82 million, making up 6.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $29.08 million, which represents about 4.81% of the total shares outstanding.