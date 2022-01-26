It’s Easy To Bet On Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.08 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.22M. STRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.40, offering almost -318.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.95% since then. We note from Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 325.10K.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STRR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Instantly STRR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.41% year-to-date, but still down -27.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) is -54.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -520.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -171.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Star Equity Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.66 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Star Equity Holdings Inc. to make $28.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.14 million and $22.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.90%. Star Equity Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.83% of Star Equity Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.32%. Star Equity Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.53% or 78542.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 3.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 78142.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.