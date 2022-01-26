Is Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.94, and it changed around -$3.99 or -4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.66B. WOLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.33, offering almost -60.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.61% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Wolfspeed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WOLF as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 104.23 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.43% year-to-date, but still down -13.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is -19.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOLF is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Wolfspeed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.00 percent over the past six months and at a 22.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc. to make $182.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.31%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Wolfspeed Inc. shares, and 106.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.88%. Wolfspeed Inc. stock is held by 480 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 16.46 million shares worth $1.33 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.22% or 14.2 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $426.87 million, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $353.35 million, which represents about 3.77% of the total shares outstanding.