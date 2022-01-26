Is Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.12 or -11.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.48M. GFAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -731.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.78% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.92% year-to-date, but still down -20.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -32.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64129.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.29%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.