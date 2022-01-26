Is American Airlines Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 8.39 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.76, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.96B. AAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.09, offering almost -55.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.53% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 37.49 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.73 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.35% year-to-date, but still down -8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is -9.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.30 percent over the past six months and at a 84.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. to make $11.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.04 billion and $7.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 120.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%. American Airlines Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -583.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.09% per year for the next five years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares, and 56.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.92%. American Airlines Group Inc. stock is held by 746 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.46% of the shares, which is about 67.71 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.58% or 42.6 million shares worth $874.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 21.21 million shares worth $435.24 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 18.54 million shares worth around $327.88 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.