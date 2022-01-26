If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV)

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.57M. BVXV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.37, offering almost -310.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.42% since then. We note from BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.30% year-to-date, but still down -7.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is -47.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.53% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.28%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 20 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 79440.0 shares worth $0.17 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.40% or 45544.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 81290.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 50005.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.