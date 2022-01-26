If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.11, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. BKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.24, offering almost -31.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.06% since then. We note from The Buckle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.04K.

The Buckle Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BKE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Buckle Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

Instantly BKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.20 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.93% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is -6.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKE is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

The Buckle Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.65 percent over the past six months and at a 78.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Buckle Inc. to make $289.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%. The Buckle Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.41 per year.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.30% of The Buckle Inc. shares, and 61.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.89%. The Buckle Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 4.72 million shares worth $186.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.76% or 3.37 million shares worth $133.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $82.39 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $61.33 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.