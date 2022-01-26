How To Invest In Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 2.21 million shares of the Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.97, and it changed around -$6.66 or -4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.44B. KMB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.79, offering almost -9.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $125.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.79% since then. We note from Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended KMB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) trade information

Instantly KMB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 144.57 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.30% year-to-date, but still down -0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is 0.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMB is forecast to be at a low of $113.00 and a high of $161.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) estimates and forecasts

Kimberly-Clark Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.48 percent over the past six months and at a -20.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Corporation to make $5.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.42% per year for the next five years.

KMB Dividends

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, and 75.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.63%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock is held by 1,979 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.80% of the shares, which is about 29.63 million shares worth $3.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.49% or 25.21 million shares worth $3.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.51 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $936.81 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.